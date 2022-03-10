Visionstate Announces New Board Appointment

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Belinda Davidson to the Board of Directors. Belinda brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Visionstate board with a successful track record in marketing and brand strategy.



“We are very pleased to have Belinda join our Board of Directors,” said Company CEO John Putters. “Belinda’s valuable experience in key areas will assist Visionstate as it executes on its WANDA™ IoT strategy. The Company is at a pivotal point in its evolution, and Belinda is an important part of our growth as we introduce our product to a global customer base.”

Having worked with one of Canada’s largest, global, real-estate industry leaders as Vice President Strategic Marketing, Belinda brings more than 25 years’ experience in strategic marketing, customer experience and leadership. The combination of Belinda’s experience and industry knowledge will assist Visionstate in developing a strong presence in the marketplace.

Since September 2021, Belinda has been consulting for Visionstate in the capacity of VP of Marketing and recently concluded a comprehensive assessment of the Company’s main product, WANDA™, to better position the technology to capitalize on its global opportunities.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Belinda will be taking a lead role in advising the management team on a marketing strategy for Visionstate and taking its suite of proprietary technology to the public markets.

“Visionstate’s SAAS technology, which tracks cleaning and maintenance protocols in diverse settings such as office towers, shopping centres, hospitals and airports, is quickly expanding across North America and now globally with recent launches in Europe. It is extremely important for the Company to communicate its progress to the public markets,” Putters added, “and Belinda will be an important part of executing that strategy.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

