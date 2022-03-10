AvePoint Unveils Entrust to Help Organizations Secure Administration and Scale IT Teams

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today launched Entrust, a new product designed to streamline the management of Microsoft 365 admin users, processes, and data insights. Across one or multiple Microsoft 365 tenants, businesses can now use Entrust to delegate administrative control, centralize and monitor IT activity, and maximize their investment in, and company adoption of, the Microsoft ecosystem.



“As digital collaboration proliferates, the responsibilities for IT teams have simultaneously increased and become more difficult to manage, especially if you are managing multiple cloud tenants for a single organization or trying to serve the disparate needs of a large organization within a single tenant,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “We developed Entrust to alleviate the burden on IT, and make it easier for businesses to remain agile and highly secure when managing their Microsoft 365 tenants.”

Today, the Microsoft 365 ecosystem is growing rapidly, with over 270 million monthly active users on Microsoft Teams, as one component and indicator. The main features and capabilities of Entrust are designed to transform the IT admin process in Microsoft 365, and they include:

Flexible and secure administration: It is critical to ensure only the right individuals have privileged access to perform administrative actions, not only for security purposes but also to maximize efficiencies across regions and divisions. With its role-based access control (RBAC) architecture, Entrust guarantees daily tasks like resetting a user's password, setting up a new resource mailbox, or clearing out inactive SharePoint sites, will only be accessible to admins authorized to perform those actions, and only for the repositories they should be managing.



Consolidated activity dashboards: Despite the proliferation of Microsoft 365, many businesses do not have centralized insight into usage patterns to understand if their investment is being maximized, especially across multiple tenants. Entrust gives businesses a better understanding of which apps, features and even SharePoint sites users leverage the most, helping them to make appropriate adjustments to increase adoption and level up.



Centralized activity monitoring: Today, audit logs and job information are dispersed and hard to access across tenants. Entrust consolidates all audit and job information through application dashboards that surface critical information in one pane. Access is only granted to admins that need cross-tenant visibility, but this increased sight allows the right users to quickly identify and resolve common issues.



“AvePoint has been a trusted partner of ours for years helping to manage our growing SaaS operations, and they have a unique finger on the pulse when it comes to Microsoft 365,” said Tiffany Fraser, Transformation Manager, WPP IT. “As a large enterprise organization with multiple tenants, we’ve historically struggled to gain full visibility into our entire Microsoft 365 ecosystem, which is why we are excited for the potential of Entrust to add consolidated and secure dashboards.”

In addition to Entrust, AvePoint is home to a suite of cloud products designed to give businesses better control over their digital work environments. These include Cloud Governance, which automates operational IT requests, Cense, which supports budgeting and maximizing ROI on license entitlements, and Policies, which initiates proper activities in SaaS applications and reverts misconfigurations.

For more information on Entrust, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/entrust-microsoft-365-management.

