Simeio Expands Presence in Central America with a New Global Service Delivery Center in Costa Rica

Company invests $10 MN in new service delivery center in Heredia, Costa Rica



Aims to build a team of 100 by the end of its second year of operations.

Plans to collaborate with tech academia and administration of Costa Rica to introduce an IAM focused curriculum within existing cybersecurity programs.



ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio, a global managed identity, and access management services provider in the cybersecurity industry, announced its expansion to Central America with the opening of a global service delivery center in Heredia, Costa Rica. Andres Valenciano Yamuni, Minister of Commerce, Costa Rica, and Jorge Sequeira General Director, Costa Rican lnvestment Promotion Agency (CINDE) inaugurated the new 4000 SQFT office. This location is an extension of the strategic initiatives of Simeio, that resulted in exponential growth, including the addition of 25+ new clients in 2021.

Simeio witnessed significant growth in its client base over the past few years. Scaling the capabilities of its Identity Orchestrator (IO) platform and service delivery, Simeio plans to expand its offerings in 2022 in areas of identity remediation, identity monitoring, and convergence. These offerings would combat the increasing vulnerabilities enterprises expect to encounter in multi-cloud environments. In addition to the delivery centers in Alpharetta (USA) and Bangalore (India), the Costa Rica office will also implement these offerings for Simeio's clients.

“Costa Rica has successfully established itself as a digital tech hub in the last few years, and the administration has been tremendously future driven. The leadership in the Ministry of Commerce, and CINDE have implemented exemplary tech initiatives to nurture economic growth that made Costa Rica a fantastic place to invest.” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Simeio. “Simeio is geared to bring IAM to the forefront in Latin America. By empowering and transforming the way cybersecurity is managed we hope to contribute significantly to digital and citizen identity programs through IAM.”

The Costa Rica location, a part of The Free Trade Zone Park in Ultra Park is closer to the time zones where most of Simeio's clients are in North America. In addition to cost-efficiency, the easy availability of tech talent and the cultural and geographical proximity to North America made Costa Rica an attractive destination for Simeio. The company has immediate plans to grow its presence in the country with some strategic steps –

Investment of $10 MN has already been made towards the 4000 SQFT office space conveniently located in the city of Heredia.

Build a talent pool of 50 in its first year of operations and grow it to 100 team members by the end of its second year of operation. The company is also hosting a job fair from March 29 th to March 30 th , in the new office, towards this effort.

to March 30 , in the new office, towards this effort. The Costa Rica team would include Project Managers, Developers, Regulatory and Business Compliance, and Business Analysts from the cybersecurity industry specializing in IAM.

Simeio plans to engage and collaborate with the tech academia and the administration in Costa Rica to introduce IAM focused curriculum within the existing cybersecurity programs.

The new location is a strategic move to manage the exponential growth of the company’s client base. The new office will support the existing service delivery teams not located in the US time zones to balance their life and work. “It can be overwhelming for support teams at locations that are not in the same time zones as the client. This is an industry-wide scenario of the 24/7 operating model and can have a long-term impact on employees’ well-being. Simeio nurtures a culture that strives to attain a balance between, health, family, and work. We wanted to go that extra mile and invest to guarantee our clients with excellent support and services, yet ensure our people balance work and life,” said Chris Schueler. Simeio will also establish a program to provide opportunities for internal transfers for employees around the globe to experience a different culture and cultivate the new Costa Rica team.

Software and cloud services companies are the fastest growing sectors opening offices in the Central American country and it has emerged as a tech hub for many global players. Simeio will thus join over 300 high-tech companies – including Fortune 500 companies – that have offices in Costa Rica, including some of its clients who have a presence in the country.

