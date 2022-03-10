Knowledge superheroes to keynote data.world spring summit

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, today announced the lineup for its spring summit on April 7th. The half-day virtual event will cover a variety of topics from Agile Data Governance and data mesh to the power of open data and the future of data catalogs. This season’s theme is around transforming data workers into knowledge superheroes. Keynote speakers include:



Laura Madsen, CEO of Moxy Analytics and author of the book, "Disrupting Data Governance: A Call to Action"

Rishad Tobaccowala, author of the book, "Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data"

Sanjeev Mohan, principal at Sanjmo

Brett Hurt, CEO and co-founder of data.world

The summit will also feature an expert panel on the duality of data mesh, with a focus on governance. Panelists include:

Barr Moses, CEO and co-founder of Monte Carlo

Gary George, product manager for data ecosystem platform at Indeed

Jon Loyens, chief product officer and co-founder at data.world



Attendees can also select from a series of breakout sessions designed to appeal to the diverse interests of attendees:

Knowledge First – A vision track is for data leaders who know change is needed and want to make the leap from data-driven to knowledge first.

– A vision track is for data leaders who know change is needed and want to make the leap from data-driven to knowledge first. Practitioners Paradise – A more technical discussion for practitioners seeking expert advice on data strategy and catalog implementation.

– A more technical discussion for practitioners seeking expert advice on data strategy and catalog implementation. Open Data for the Win – A showcase for the transformative power of open data in society, public projects, journalism, and the enterprise.



