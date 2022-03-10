Ziosk Partners with Texas Roadhouse to Roll Out Front of House Digital Technology Platform

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziosk , the leading on-premise digital ordering and payments platform for restaurants, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) that will bring the Ziosk Cloud Commerce Platform to its Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the U.S. Texas Roadhouse has kicked off its rollout of “Roadhouse Pay,” which uses the Ziosk Mini, a smaller, portrait version of its powerful tabletop tablet, to allow guests to pay at the table.



The Ziosk Mini allows restaurants to tap into pay-at-the-table technology, order entry, guest surveys, loyalty, and QR technology while occupying less space on the table.

“Creating a memorable and consistent guest experience is what we strive for at Texas Roadhouse and our partnership with Ziosk has added technology to further that goal. We believe that Roadhouse Pay enhances our Legendary Service through a more efficient payment process for our guests,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO, Jerry Morgan.

Operational efficiencies have been a key benefit of Texas Roadhouse’s partnership with Ziosk. 83% of guests in the dining room are paying their check using Roadhouse Pay, with some locations seeing adoption rates as high as 95%. Of those payments, 47% are NFC transactions, with guests using either tap to pay with mobile wallet or an NFC enabled credit card, demonstrating the importance of contactless payment options for today’s guest. More than four out of five guests rated their overall dining experience at Texas Roadhouse as excellent.

“Texas Roadhouse’s commitment to service is core to who they are and they understand how important the right technology platform is to improving that guest experience,” said Raymond Howard, co-founder of Ziosk. “As the restaurant industry continues to see an increase in on-premise dining, a resurgence of innovative technology will be critical, both in providing a better experience for the guest and to improve operational efficiency. We look forward to working with Texas Roadhouse as we roll out the Ziosk Platform to improve the experience for guests and team members alike.”

The Ziosk Platform is an integrated cloud-based solution created to improve operations and strengthen the guest and employee experience for on-premise dining. With more than 80 percent of sales at table service restaurants coming from on-premise dining, and guest adoption of pay at the table up 21% since the start of COVID, Ziosk has built its technology platform to help restaurants maximize the potential of its dining room, by giving guests control over their experience and team members the tools to drive operational efficiency. In today’s challenged labor market for restaurants, the need to drive operational efficiency and team member satisfaction is critical.

About Ziosk

Ziosk is the leading on-premise digital ordering and payments platform for restaurants and its technology solutions answer some of the biggest challenges facing the industry today - from guest satisfaction to labor management and operational efficiency. The cloud-based platform enables guest and employee order entry and pay-at-the-table, in addition to line busting, QSR drive thru, contactless payments, payment processing, guest insights, and loyalty. Based in Dallas, Ziosk currently engages more than 750 Million guests per year and has processed over $23 billion in transactions on the platform. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com .

