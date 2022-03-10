The Other Art Fair Los Angeles in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns with Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its seventh Los Angeles edition March 31-April 3, 2022, at a new venue at 4317 Beverly Boulevard. Presented by Saatchi Art in partnership with Bombay Sapphire, The Other Art Fair will host 140 independent and emerging artists—each hand-picked by a committee of art world experts—alongside Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler. The Other Art Fair is also pleased to welcome L.A. Dance Project who will present a special preview of work created during their LAUNCH:LA residency program.



Fair attendees can meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from under $100 to $10,000. Plus, guests can enjoy special features, installations, live DJ sets, local food vendors, and more, including live tattooing by Siobhan and customizable printmaking by Print Shop LA. Additionally, visitors can meet six of the artists featured in Saatchi Art’s “The Other Avatars” NFT project —which sold out in 20 minutes—as well as collect new NFTs, starting at $200, from a special collection curated by Rarible x Tezos exclusively for the Fair.

Throughout the fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails, and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

Following the success of Anna Marie Tendler’s art fair debut at last fall’s Los Angeles and Brooklyn editions, The Other Art Fair will welcome her back for all of The Other Art Fair’s Spring 2022 US editions, where she will showcase a new series of works from her “Rooms in the First House” photography series, as well as offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to have their own "House of Self" portrait styled and taken by Tendler herself. Tendler said, “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to The Other Art Fair in multiple cities this spring. I will bring with me previously unavailable framed works, prints, and posters, as well as an exciting interactive element that I hope guests will love.”

The Other Art Fair will also welcome L.A. Dance Project onsite as part of its performance program to highlight their LAUNCH:LA residency program. This presentation will allow for a natural extension of The Other Art Fair’s mission to support emerging artists and advance more diverse representation in traditional art spaces. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with The Other Art Fair to present previews of new work created during L.A. Dance Project’s LAUNCH:LA residency. The residency provides a creative home, including production resources and space, to help emerging, L.A.-based artists, realize their work. This year's resident artists, Taliha Abdiel and DaEun Jung, were selected by Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied in recognition not only for their talent, but for their focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, a hallmark of the work that L.A. Dance Project presents. It makes perfect sense to be previewing their work for the very first time alongside all of the talented visual artists at The Other Art Fair,” said Rachelle Rafailedes Mucha, Director of Artist Residency Program, L.A. Dance Project.

As part of its exhibitor line-up—which will feature artists hailing from around the world—The Other Art Fair will also introduce the three Los Angeles-based winners of its Spring 2022 New Futures awards. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. This year, New Futures is supported by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which will provide additional amplification to the winners as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists. The Other Art Fair is currently accepting applications from local artists for its remaining 2022 editions.

“As we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have achieved, and our substantial growth into new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve always aimed to create a welcoming, non-intimidating environment for both new and seasoned art collectors, and over the past decade we’ve continued to deliver on that promise.”

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, April 1, 2022 | 4pm – 10pm

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 11am – 6pm

LOCATION

4317 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.