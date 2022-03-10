Wellness Brand Aims To Challenge Vaginal Health and Sexual Wellness Norms

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading wellness brand, OLLY, is committing to vaginal health and normalizing conversations about sexual well-being with their new “Big Vagina Energy” campaign. This integrated marketing effort seeks to amplify the rapid sales growth of their line of Modern Women’s Wellness supplements. Through various short-form films, traditional and digital advertising and engaging social conversations, “Big Vagina Energy” aims to spark conversations that will normalize and shed light on the societal restrictions of the use of correct anatomical terms.

What is the impetus for such a bold move? OLLY’s new CEO, Hanneke Willenborg, explains, “Our intention with our Modern Women’s Wellness line is to take the shame out of self-care and offer solutions that aim to normalize and educate consumers by making categories like sexual wellness more approachable. The people we serve, and our retail partners are ready to flip the script on these topics; Lovin' Libido sales are up 400% versus the prior year and now hold rank as the #1 women's libido supplement. As the leader in this category, we are uniquely positioned to be bold, loud, and empowering to make a cultural impact."



OLLY reports that sales for the women’s health line are on track to double year over year. This is the first campaign to launch under Willenborg, as a Unilever veteran most notable for her leadership at Seventh Generation, where business doubled, and household penetration saw a significant increase during her tenure.

OLLY’s first Chief Marketing Officer, Jessica Heitz explains, “We hope our ‘Big Vagina Energy’ campaign will kick off a movement of unapologetic confidence. We know people are shopping for these solutions more than ever and we want to help normalize the conversation and make women’s wellness part of broader selfcare. OLLY believes strongly that it starts with using the correct anatomical terms - like vagina - in our creative. There are many places where that word is restricted, we needed to find alternatives, or our supplements can't be advertised at all. We're eager to change that."



OLLY invested five times more than prior campaigns for the line, focusing their efforts on an unmissable mix of media placements, including sponsoring Women’s History Month on Hulu, high impact out of home in New York City, San Francisco and Coachella, and partnerships with celebrity and influencer icons of “Big Vagina Energy.”

OLLY is just as dedicated to this approach internally as they are with their marketing efforts. Along with their substantial mental health benefits in line with their company mission, employees have access to menstrual care products, lactation lounges, competitive paid parental leave, and fertility and adoption benefits.

OLLY invites you to participate in the movement by joining them in their partnership with I Support the Girls, an organization focused on providing bras and menstrual hygiene products for those experiencing homelessness. You can donate directly on OLLY.com.

OLLY is a San Francisco based B Corp, crafting wellness products that are just as effective as they are delightful. The company was founded with a mission to make vitamins & supplements easy-to-understand, so you can live Happy Inside Out. In 2021, OLLY launched Project Feel-Good - a commitment to break down barriers and squash the stigma around those struggling with mental wellbeing, particularly for youth in underserved communities.

