Cloud Nine Announces Appointment of Strategic Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to announce the appointments of James Floreani and Daryn Fahlman to the advisory board.



Mr. Floreani is a serial entrepreneur who has successfully built and run multiple start-ups over the last 8 years. He is the founder and CEO of Arcadia Web3 Technologies Inc., a company aiming to bridge the gap between non-crypto users and the cryptoverse. Founder and CEO of Jayconomics, James also runs a successful YouTube channel and investor community that covers the investment landscape with a strong focus on early-stage growth investments. Additionally, he is an advisor for several private and public technology companies as well as crypto-related projects.

“James’ extensive experience and expertise in crypto will be invaluable as Cloud Nine focuses on increasing its userbase and monetizing its VPN. We look forward to his involvement, strategic insights and guidance to the Board,“ said Lucas Russell, CEO.

Mr. Fahlman has over 25 years of capital markets experience leading over $4 billion of growth across technology, mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. He has been advising boards internationally and domestically, providing corporate governance, business integration, organizational effectiveness, risk management and idea execution. An entrepreneur and adventurer, Daryn has owned several private companies, and enjoys racing sailboats competitively.

Lucas Russell, CEO, commented, “Daryn is an industry professional and will bring valuable insights to our advisory board. We look forward to working closely with him as he helps identify key areas of focus and support the acceleration of the Company‘s business plan.“

“We are pleased to welcome James and Daryn to Cloud Nine’s advisory board. The Company is bolstering its leadership team to support its next phase of growth and development and the addition of James and Daryn affirms our commitment to grow the business and increase shareholder value," continued Mr. Russell.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

