Lumos Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference and the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference in March.
|Event:
|34th Annual Roth Conference – March 13-15
|Presentation:
|Live fireside chat March 14th at 10:30 AM PDT / 1:30 PM EDT
|Webcast link:
|Here
|Event:
|Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference – March 28-30
|Presentation:
|Pre-recorded presentation available beginning March 28th at 9:00 AM (EDT)
|Webcast link:
|Here on the M-Vest conference platform
The webcasts for each presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section where a replay of each presentation will be also be available. Please contact your Roth or Maxim salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conferences or thereafter.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.
Investor & Media Contact:
Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com
Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.