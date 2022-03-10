Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Launches New Sparkling Line of Ooh La Lemin Lemonades

Melbourne, FL, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades. Sparkling Ooh La Lemin is formulated with all natural ingredients, contains zero sugar, high in vitamin C, GMO and gluten-free, made with real fruit juice, and only 10 calories. This is the Company’s first all-natural beverage line as it continues to create leading products in the better-for-you space. The Company recently exhibited at the 2022 SE Petro Show in Myrtle Beach, SC and the Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades were a huge hit with buyers, store owners, and distributors that sampled them at the Company’s booth. Sparkling Ooh La Lemin comes in 12 oz sleek cans and is available in 6 delicious flavors: Blue Raspberry, Citrus Splash, Cucumber Watermelon, Huckleberry, Original, and Pineapple Mango.



The Company is already in the process of working with buyers at several national big box stores and large grocery chains in the Southeast United States. Being that Sparkling Ooh La Lemin is an all-natural beverage, this also creates opportunities for the Company to approach health conscience grocery chains. The Company’s team is currently working on setting up meetings with buyers at the leading chains in this health category. Sparkling Ooh La Lemin can be immediately purchased from the Company’s Ooh La Lemin website and will be available on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace in the coming days.



“I am excited to be announcing the launch of our new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “We have already sent out samples to several buyers and distributors around the country and everyone wants meetings. We have never seen this kind of demand for a product and with it hitting several hot categories like sparkling and better-for-you, we strongly feel this product line is going to be a huge hit with our consumers.”



Clark added, “We recently exhibited at the SE Petro Show and everyone that sampled our Sparkling Lemonades at our booth was blown away by how great every flavor tasted and that it was 100% natural. We cannot wait to get this in consumers hands around the country and will be updating shareholders in the near future on new distribution partnerships and chain deals.”



Kona Gold recently announced this month that its popular, non-sparkling, Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be sold in Walmart brick and mortar stores. The Company’s 16 oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, available in 4 flavors, will be included in modular sets in all stores with 12 ft or wider coolers in select states starting in June of 2022. The Company will announce which states at a later date as it gets closer to launch. The 4 flavors of Ooh La Lemin will be in Walmart’s system nationwide, which will give the Company fire power to secure distribution in states where it’s currently lacking.



The Company also recently announced this month it beat its February Revenue Projections. The Company forecasted $325,000 in revenue for February and closed out the month with approximately $345,000 in revenue between its two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC. Kona Gold Beverage is on track to having its first quarter with one million plus in revenue.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



