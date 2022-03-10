SPO Global Inc. Provides Update on Shandong SPO Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shandong, China, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK: SPOM), a healthcare and biotech company, today announced an update on its strategic cooperation plan to its shareholders.

On March 6th, 2022, Mr. Lu Fengyou, Chairman of Shandong SPO Medical (Group) Co., Ltd., (subsidiary of Gerpang Medical Group), and his group held a meeting with Ms. Zhang Jingqiu (Director of Shandong Primary Health Society), Secretary Wang Bingchen of Shandong Provincial Third Hospital (provincial rehabilitation hospital) and representatives of Wanshengyuan community outpatient service, to discuss the joint cooperation and future development of their planned project for stroke treatment and rehabilitation.

The company added to its strategic cooperation plan that is intended as follows:

-Shandong grassroots health society will provide platform support

-Wanshengyuan community outpatient service will provide community grassroots medical services, and jointly establish a community rehabilitation center for stroke

SPO Global has a specific focus on stroke due to the fact that there are more than 100 stroke patients in the community who are unable to receive effective rehabilitation all the year round. The introduction of the project will effectively solve the problems of difficult, expensive and inconvenient medical treatment in local communities.

The third provincial hospital affiliated to Shandong University is Shandong Provincial Health Committee. The third-class A-level general hospital directly under it is a medical group that integrates medical treatment, teaching, scientific research, preventive health care and rehabilitation. It is the first demonstration unit of combining medical care with health care in Shandong Province approved by Shandong Provincial Health and Health Committee, the standardization talent training base of ERCP technology in China, and the first ERCP physician training center of Chinese Medical Doctor Association. There are more than 1,600 employees in the hospital. Currently, there are four hospital districts: the hospital headquarters, the Xincheng Branch, the Tianqiao Hospital District and the Sangzidian Hospital District. There are 51 clinical and medical departments, and the planned number of beds is 1,600.

As a professional medical management institution in Canada, and after dedicating more than ten years' in the exploration of stroke screening, treatment and rehabilitation, SPO Medical Group has formed: accurate source acquisition, accurate screening, accurate cell therapy, accurate interventional therapy, accurate symptomatic rehabilitation & the accurate recipe for Dorcen full-course therapy, which is not only one of the six accurate therapies for treatment, but also has a clinical effective rate of over 80%.

Lu Fengyou, chairman of SPO Medical Group, expressed, “I truly hope that in the future, we would be able to cooperate with a number of medical associations in the Third Provincial Hospital to jointly create nearby, convenient and fast medical and health services for residents. We have numerous goals: to attract residents to go to community clinics for medical treatment and divert stroke patients, fully implement the graded diagnosis and treatment system, realize the maximum rational allocation of limited medical resources, solve the problem of residents' difficulty in seeing a doctor and registering, stop patients waiting in line, and set a new benchmark for community outpatient centers in Shandong.

In 2022, through strategic cooperation with the Third Hospital, we will strive to establish 15 community stroke rehabilitation centers in Qingdao, Jinan, to serve 2,000 disabled patients, and strive to achieve the business goal of 50 million yuan. I am wishing success to all parties involved in this effort!”

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate Twitter account for more updates: https://twitter.com/spo_global

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. ( www.gerpanghealthcare.com ). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidelines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact: fengyoulu@gmail.com

Source: SPO Global Inc.

Attachments