Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Tax Packages Available

Houston, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) has announced that the Partnership’s 2021 investor K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, http://www.shellmidstreampartners.com . Investors may access the tax package portal via a link on the “Tax Information” page, or use the following direct link: https://www.partnerdatalink.com/Shell



For additional information related to the 2021 K-1 tax package, please contact ShellK1Help@deloitte.com or call toll-free 1-855-288-4071.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

