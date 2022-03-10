ONE Future Announces Annual Awards Program

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation's Energy Future ("ONE Future") today announced that it will commence a new awards program, The ONE Future Awards, to spotlight the companies, organizations and individuals who are positively contributing to lowering methane emissions and improving operational practices across the natural gas value chain. Further, the program will help to attract new talent to the sector via a first-ever scholarship program from ONE Future, to ensure that top technical talent continues to consider careers in natural gas. Hart Energy is the media sponsor of the event.

"I am thrilled to be starting 2022 with this brand-new program," said Jim Kibler, Executive Director, ONE Future. "On the heels of our fourth consecutive successful Methane Intensity Report release, there's no better time or way to leverage our emissions reduction success than by rewarding the companies and individuals that are innovating how this industry tackles the next level of emissions reductions."

Awards categories include Technology of the Year (Production, Midstream, Transmission & Storage and Distribution categories), Research & Development (commercial or university), and Advocate of the Year. Additionally, five (5) $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who excel in their studies and plan to study engineering, computer science or public policy with a focus on the energy industry.

The ONE Future Awards website has nomination criteria, methodology and submission details. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in mid-November kicking off ONE Future's 5th Annual Methane and Climate Workshop; location will be announced soon.

Through the efforts of coalition members, ONE Future has surpassed its 1% goal in each of the four years that it has reported its methane intensity. The 2020 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2021, registered an intensity level of 0.424% (versus the 2025 goal of 1.0%), beating its 1% goal by 58%. This means that methane emissions by coalition members consisted of only about one-third of 1% of all natural gas produced and delivered, demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions and increase production and throughput while supplying much-needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to 1% or less of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 50 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 16 out of the 38 production basins and have distribution operations in 36 out of the 50 states, other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country as well. Therefore, ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. For more information visit Home|One Future.

