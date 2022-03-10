New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Labware Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244050/?utm_source=GNW

Numerous manufacturers of laboratory glassware majorly rely on exports for commercial accomplishment.



Factors such as the increasing number of R&D laboratories, rising demand for plasticware and glassware products for clinical use in hospitals and forensic laboratories as they are lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, and non-breakable, and government support in the field of pharmaceutical and drug discovery are anticipated to be the key drivers for the growth of the global labware market in the coming years.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Increasing Demand for Plastic Labware

• Rising Research in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

• Investment in Plastic Labware



LABWARE MARKET SEGMENTS



By end-user, the market is classified into research & academic institutions, hospitals & diagnostic centers, biotechnology industry & pharmaceutical, contract research organizations, food & beverage industry, and others. The research & academic institutions segment is the largest segment and accounted for a revenue share of 30.18% in 2021.



The pipettes segment dominated the market and accounted for a highest share in 2021.



Segmentation by Product



• Pipettes

• Burettes

• Beakers

• Flasks

• Test Tubes

• Others



Segmentation by Material Type



• Plasticware

• Glassware

• Disposable

• Others



Segmentation by End-User



• Research & Academic Institutions

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

• Biotechnology Industry & Pharmaceutical

• Contract Research Organization

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In North America, the rising number of diagnostic tests, increased usage of laboratory consumables, and introduction of specially designed plasticware are key factors that are driving the growth of the market in the region.



The APAC labware market is the fastest growing in the world. Developing countries such as India are planning to initiate a nearly $1.3 billion fund to encourage businesses to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients domestically by 2023. The country supplies a substantial share of the global demand for multiple vaccines and accounts for the second-largest pharmaceutical and biotech workforce globally.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o UAE



COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS



The growth of players in the market depends on its condition, economic growth, and industry development. Exporting through an intermediary such as a distributor or importer is still the key channel for exporters from developing countries.



Key Vendors



• Corning

• DWK Life Sciences

• Bellco Glass

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius



Other Prominent Vendors



• Eppendorf

• METTLER TOLEDO

• Borosil

• TECHNOSKLO

• Crystalgen

• Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

• Sarstedt

• PerkinElmer

• Hamilton Laboratory Glass

• Quark

• Kavalierglass

• Glacier Glass Works

• Jencons Glass Industries

• Glassco

• HARIO

• CITOTEST

• SP Industries

• SCAM

• Merck

• Naugra Export



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the Global Construction Adhesives market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Construction Adhesives market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Construction Adhesives market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244050/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________