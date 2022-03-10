New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244047/?utm_source=GNW

The market is also growing due to increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients regarding advanced disinfectants and sterilizers and the availability of several effective healthcare disinfectants and sterilizers.



The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during the forecast period



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

• High Incidences of HAIS

• Stringent Government Regulations



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Based on procedure, the global HAI control market is segmented into disinfection, sterilization and others. The disinfection segment is accounted for a major share in 2021. The rising awareness and knowledge among the end-user have further increased the adoption of advanced HAI control products, hence boosting the market growth.



The hospital & clinics segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period as hospitals & clinics are the first points of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings.



Segmentation by Procedure



• Disinfection

• Sterilization

• Others



Segmentation by Product



• Consumables

• Instruments



Segmentation by End User



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Infection Control Service Providers

• Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global HAI control market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for HAI control in 2021. Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain are the major revenue contributor to this region.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market competition is based solely on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price. The market competition is expected to increase further, with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations and mergers and acquisitions.



The global HAI control market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period., especially in the developing regions such as APAC, to gain more market share.



Key Vendors



• STERIS plc

• Getinge

• Cantel Medical

• 3M

• Ecolab

• Steelco S.p.A



Other Prominent Vendors



• Acuro Organics

• Andersen Sterilizers

• AMY Robotics

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Becto

• B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment

• Contec

• Cetylite

• Cipla

• De Lama

• Fortive

• Fluid Energy Group

• G9 Chemicals

• Hubei Cfull Medical Technology

• Hygiene-Konzepte

• Matachana Group

• Medalkan

• Medline Industries

• MELAG Medizintechnik

• Metall Zug Group

• Metrex Research

• MMM Group

• Pal International

• Parker Laboratories

• P&G (Procter & Gamble)

• Pharmax

• Ruhof

• SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie

• SC Johnson

• Sklar Surgical Instruments

• Stryker

• Siemens & Acuma

• Systec

• Tuttnauer

• Tristel

• UVD Robots

• Zep



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

