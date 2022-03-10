The Europe ePharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.59% during the period 2022–2027

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244044/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the period 2022–2027.



The online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries in Europe. The trend from offline to online is the future and there is the major growth potential for online pharmacies in Southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The fastest-growing regional market is Germany due to the increasing internet penetration and rising awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits.



The growing internet penetration and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have paved the way for the development of online pharmacies in recent years. People are more inclined to make payments online instead of paying by cash and are finding online shopping more convenient, resulting in a positive scenario for the adoption of online pharmacies during the forecast period.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population

• Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes

• Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The online pharmacy market in Europe is segmented into medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The medicine type includes OTC medicines and prescription medicines. In 2021, the medications market segment accounted for a 75.11% share of the online pharmacy market in Europe.



Market Segmentation by Medicine Type



• OTC

• Prescription



Market Segmentation by Platform Type



• Mobile

• Desktop



Market Segmentation by Product Type



• Medication

• Health & Wellness and Nutrition

• Personal Care and Essentials

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of geography, the market is divided into EU-5, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Nordic region. The online pharmacy market in Europe was dominated by EU-5 with the highest revenue share of 59.52% in 2021.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• EU-5

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain



• Central and Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Netherlands

o Russia

o Switzerland

o Czech Republic

o Hungary



• Nordic

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Finland

o Iceland



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players in the market to increase their market share and use their resources.



Prominent Vendors



• Zur Rose Group

• Shop Apotheke



Other Prominent Vendors



• AMX Holdings

• Apteka.ru

• Apotea

• Apoteket

• AZETA

• BestPharmacy

• Chemist4U

• Chemist Direct

• Cocooncenter

• DeOnlineDrogist

• Euro-Pharmas

• Express Pharmacy

• Farmacia Internacional

• Index Medical

• INHOUSE PHARMACY

• Juvalis

• Lékárna WPK

• Lloyds Pharmacy

• MedExpress Enterprises

• MonCoinSanté

• Mistletoe Pharmacy

• myCARE

• Prvalekarna

• MEDS

• Newpharma

• Oxford Online Pharmacy

• Parafarmacia-online

• Pharmacy2U

• Pharmacy Direct GB

• PROTEK Group

• SBER EAPTEKA

• Simple Online Pharmacy

• The independent pharmacy

• The French pharmacy

• UK Meds Direct

• WebMed Pharmacy

• Lekarnar

• Pharm24

• Pharmacy4u

• Vamida



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the Europe E-Pharmacy market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe E-Pharmacy market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe E-Pharmacy market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

