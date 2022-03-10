Panther Labs Named Consecutively as an Emerging Enterprise Tech Leader in Enterprise Tech 30

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, provider of the cloud-native platform powering threat detection for many of the world's leading brands, has been named to the fourth annual Enterprise Tech 30—a definitive list of the most promising, private enterprise tech companies across all stages of maturity. Panther Labs ranks number six on the list of the ten companies in the mid-stage category. In 2021, Panther Labs was an Enterprise Tech 30 Award winner in the early-stage category.

"We are honored to be included in the Enterprise Tech 30 for the second year in a row," said Jack Naglieri, founder and CEO of Panther Labs. "Panther is reinventing security operations with a cloud-native platform that solves the challenges of detection at scale. Our vision is to give security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere, without the operational overhead that distracts them from their mission. We are seeing clear validation of our approach and the Enterprise Tech 30 is the latest exciting affirmation."

The Enterprise Tech 30 brings to light the Enterprise startups who have the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better. Companies are inducted into the elite community through a selection-only process based on a successful background and substantial reach in enterprise technology. Inductees to the ET30 are on a fast track of growth to change how business is done and are expected to be future IPOs and multi-billion dollar exits.

"Our Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-back enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. "I want to congratulate and celebrate all of the listees as they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and it's important to shine a light on the companies shaping the industry."

Companies on the list are categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage includes companies that have raised $25 million or less, mid-stage includes between $25 million to $100 million, and late-stage includes $100 million or more.

For more information on the research methodology, additional insights, and to view the results, visit enterprisetech30.com.

About Panther Labs

Panther is reinventing security operations for a cloud-first world. Our cloud-native platform makes it practical for security teams to analyze terabytes of data in real-time, conduct investigations over months of data, and perform threat-hunting on massive data sets, all with the speed, scale and flexibility they need to get answers quickly. Panther was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners and is trusted by customers like Dropbox, Zapier, Snowflake, and more.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Holly@gofrontlines.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.