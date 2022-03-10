New VP of Investor Relations & ESG in Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has appointed Ingrid Aarsnes Vice President of Investor Relations & ESG. Ingrid joins the company from Volue where she was Head of IR & ESG. She brings with her 15 years’ experience from various roles within investor relations and communications in the energy sector including Scatec and Kvaerner (now part of Aker Solutions).

“We are pleased to welcome Ingrid to the Hexagon team. Ingrid’s broad experience and expertise in the energy sector, as well as her deep relationships within the financial markets will be extremely valuable in furthering our efforts to drive value for Hexagon and its shareholders,” says Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites.

Ingrid started her new position this week and is based in Hexagon’s Oslo, Norway office.

“I’m very excited to join Hexagon. I’m looking forward to further developing and expanding communications with our stakeholders and working together with the Hexagon team towards our vision of clean air everywhere,” says Ingrid Aarsnes.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



