Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

| Source: Nokia Oyj Nokia Oyj

Espoo, FINLAND

Managers’ transactions
10 March 2022 at 16:15 EET


Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11253/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 29546 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 29546 Volume weighted average price: N/A

