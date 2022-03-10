New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244043/?utm_source=GNW





The global construction adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development

• Increasing Modular Construction

• Increasing Demand from Residential Sector



CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS



Hot-melt adhesives and water-based construction adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in roofing and lamination in buildings. Water-based construction adhesives are the largest sub-segment by technology and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Type



• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Acetate

• Epoxy

• Others



Segmentation by Technology



• Water-Based

• Solvent Based

• Hot-melt

• Reactive

• Others



Segmentation by Application



• Residential

• Commercial



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization. Countries such as China and India are prominent markets in this region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

• US

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain



• APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Indonesia

• South Korea



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico



• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly product with low or no VOC content.

• Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.



Key Vendors



• Henkel

• 3M

• Arkema

• Sika

• H.B. Fuller



Other Prominent Vendors



• BASF

• DOW

• Dap Products

• Franklin International

• ITW Performance Polymers

• Avery Dennison

• Mapei

• Ardex

• Laticrete International

• Terraco

• Weber

• Fosroc

• Wacker Chemie

• Delo

• Parker Lord

• Custom Building Products

• Flextile

• PPG Industries

• Alfa Adhesives

• Gorilla Glue Company



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the Global Construction Adhesives market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Construction Adhesives market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Construction Adhesives market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

