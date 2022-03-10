Global Corporate Banking Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Corporate Banking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for corporate banking is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it offers large amounts of money at a high-interest rate than conventional loans, including its capacity to provide trade finance, supply chain services, money transfers, treasury services, and deposit services, catapulting the market forward.







Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the credit and loan services segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market from 2022 to 2027.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the organization size outlook.

Corporate banking's ability to provide financial solutions tailored to all enterprises, regardless of their size or nature is a major factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the Global Corporate Banking market from 2022 to 2027.

UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, iGTB, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. among others are the key players in the corporate banking market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Corporate & Salary Accounts

Credit Services & Loans

Cash Management Services

Short-term Funding

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





