Company announcement no. 02 – 22
10 March 2022
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2022
The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 7 April 2022, at 10:00 am (CEST) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.
The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel
+45 81 77 44 56
jlo@ntg.com
NTG Annual General Meeting 2022 - notice to convene incl. appendix
