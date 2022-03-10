New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Goat Milk Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903757/?utm_source=GNW

Various goat milk products, such as goat cheese and yogurt, are manufactured worldwide.



In recent years, lactose intolerance has emerged as a common digestive disorder among consumers worldwide. Thus, the high demand for lactose-free and lower lactose-content products is contributing to the growth of the global goat milk products market.



COVID-19 IMPACT



The dairy industry has shown remarkable resilience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global goat milk products market was quite minimal despite the initial fears that the industry would be particularly vulnerable.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Higher Nutritional Benefits Over Other Milk Varieties

• Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

• High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide

• Increasing Demand for Goat Milk Infant Formula



GOAT MILK MARKET SEGMENTS



The growing need for baby and follow-on formulas in China is driving the demand for goat milk powder-based products in APAC. The need for such items is being fueled by decreasing breastfeeding rates, an expanding newborn population, and a growing bottle-feeding culture in the country. The demand for full cream goat milk powder is expected to rise in the coming years due to its widespread use in newborn nutritional formulas.



Skimmed milk is packaged in containers that preserve product integrity while allowing for easier handling. Skimmed milk accounted for a revenue share of more than 42% in the global market.



Segmentation by Product Type



• Cheese

o Chevre

o Mozarella

o Cheddar

o Feta

o Others

• Milk Powder

o Whole Milk

o Skimmed Milk

• Packaged Milk

o Whole Milk

o Skimmed Milk

• UHT Milk

o Whole Milk

o Skimmed Milk

• Others



Segmentation by Application



• Adult

• Teenager

• Elder

• Infant



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Super Markets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Medical & Pharmaceutical Stores

• Online

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for goat milk products during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in disposable income, westernization, and surge in demand for newborn formulas from Chinese moms, and the impact of social media are expected to drive the demand for goat milk products in APAC.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Netherlands



• North America

o US

o Canada



• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Australia & New Zealand

o India



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico



• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Turkey

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Despite the presence of a variety of foreign vendors and a few regional vendors in the market, regional sellers would find it more difficult to compete with multinational competitors, particularly in terms of quality and technology. Several players are projected to expand their global presence throughout the forecast period, particularly in the fast-developing countries across APAC, to capture a greater market share. Price, availability, nutrition, organic, natural, and GMO certification are all aspects that players compete on.



Key Vendors



• Dairy Goat Co-operation

• Stickney Hill

• Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

• FIT Company

• Baiyue Group

• Goat Partners International

• Groupe Lactalis



Other Prominent Vendors



• Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

• AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

• Delamere Dairy

• Granarolo Group

• Hay Dairies

• Kavli

• Summerhill Goat Dairy

• Vitagermine

• Holle

• Shaanxi Huaenbao Dairy Co Ltd

• Woolwich Dairy

• Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery

• The Good Goat Milk Company

• Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co.

• Lacteos Caprinos S.A.

• Toggs



