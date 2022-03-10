NearU Services Lays Groundwork for Near-Term De Novo Expansion with Acquisition of Columbia-Based 2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning

Charlotte, NC, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of 2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning (“2nd Wind” or the “Company”), a well-established home services provider located in Columbia, South Carolina. 2nd Wind has a four-decade-long foothold in the Columbia area, and will further bolster NearU’s customer service capabilities by extending its portfolio of services in a key South Carolina market.

"2nd Wind has been a proven leader in the greater Columbia area for nearly 40 years. The Company’s focus on delivering the best home services in the region is a welcome tradition to the NearU family, and one that we will continue to grow in the future. Betty and Mickey Lawler laid a strong foundation, focused on serving a very loyal customer base. They also developed a very talented team of associates—led by Brian Lawler—who serve their customers by providing top-notch tradesmanship. NearU’s inheritance of this valuable customer base will allow our platform to build towards a rapid organic expansion strategy in the region. NearU has near-term plans to pursue an aggressive de novo strategy, and companies like 2nd Wind are a great anchor for that approach. NearU is committed to taking the incredible legacy of 2nd Wind to greater heights, and we welcome its customers and team members to the rapidly growing NearU family,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO

"I started 2nd Wind in 1985 with a mission to provide our customers with sincere care, while always being courteous, professional, and highly skilled in our trade. I am proud of the legacy that we have built over the years and am excited for the growth opportunities within the NearU family. I am confident that NearU will take excellent care of our customers, invest in career opportunities for our employees, and preserve the legacy of 2nd Wind—a legacy that Betty and I built from the ground up, while always maintaining a relentless entrepreneurial spirit. The transition to NearU will allow 2nd Wind to continue servicing our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. I am committed to supporting NearU’s organic and inorganic growth strategy in the region, and I could not be more excited for 2nd Wind’s future," said Mickey Lawler, Founder of 2nd Wind.

Under NearU's ownership, the 2nd Wind team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager, Brian Lawler. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel 2nd Wind to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About 2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning:

Since 1985, 2nd Wind has provided the greater Columbia, South Carolina area with high-quality HVAC services. Focused on professionalism and quality of work, 2nd Wind has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.2ndWindhvac.com.