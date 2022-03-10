Millennium Systems International, the Industry Leader in Salon and Spa Software, Appoints New CEO

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness technology solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo salon and spa software platform, today announced that Sebastian Vos has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). John Harms, Founder of MSI, will serve as Chairman of the Board and continue to oversee the overall business, ensuring that MSI stays at the forefront of innovation while maintaining his dedication to the company's client-focused objectives.

Sebastian, together with the MSI Leadership Team, will focus on advancing the company's mission to provide beauty and wellness businesses with solutions needed to succeed in an ever-changing market. He'll also oversee the company's industry-leading product development and best-in-class business support strategies while accelerating the company's omnichannel approach to position MSI for long-term growth.

"For 35 years, my passion as Founder of Millennium Systems International has never changed - to help the beauty and wellness industry by creating innovative, disruptive technology driven by customer needs and business growth," says John Harms, Founder and Chairman of MSI. "Sebastian brings visionary leadership qualities that have helped his prior organizations achieve extraordinary success, and his experiences will serve our clients and company well as we enter this exciting new chapter in MSI's pioneering, award-winning history."

"It is an honor to be named the CEO of Millennium Systems International, the industry-leader in salon and spa software solutions. Under John's leadership and customer-centric vision, MSI has completely transformed the industry standard for technology and has led the charge in always putting the client first," says Sebastian Vos, newly appointed CEO of MSI. "I look forward to working with John, our Executive Team, and partner Serent Capital as we look to build upon our past successes and execute strategies to position MSI and our clients for long-term growth."

Sebastian joins MSI after serving as Chief Business Officer of Turnitin, where he defined and led the Go-to-Market strategy including sales, marketing, training and implementation, business systems, and customer support. Before joining Turnitin in early 2021, Sebastian served as the CEO of ExamSoft, a SaaS company, for over 5 years, in addition to holding various other leadership positions throughout his career. Sebastian excels at scaling successful companies and growing revenue while maintaining high client retention and fostering strong company cultures that empower and retain employees.

The appointment of Sebastian as CEO follows recent additions and promotions within the MSI Executive Team. In January, the company announced Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer and Blake Carter as Chief Financial Officer, along with longtime COO Matthew Scudder being appointed Chief Payments Officer. With these updates to company leadership, MSI is preparing for continued product innovation and business growth with the support of private equity partner Serent Capital.

For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo, please visit: https://www.millenniumsi.com.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo platform is a true all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

