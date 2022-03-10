Wavefront Sensor Market to Expand at CAGR of 20.38% During Forecast Period, States TMR Study

ALBANY N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wavefront sensor market is estimated to gain the valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Manufacturers in the global wavefront sensor market are focused on the development of cost-efficient wavefront sensors. Furthermore, enterprises are studying the shifting customer preferences while developing their products. In addition, they are targeting on the expansion of their product portfolio by launching innovative products. Besides, rising focus of players on the technological advancements is prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global market. This, in turn, is expected result into the wavefront sensor market registering growth at a CAGR of 20.38% during forecast period.
Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems are being increasingly adopted in different military and defense applications. Hence, rising spending of governments on the defense and military activities is bolstering the global wavefront sensor market. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to gain lucrative prospects in the upcoming years, owing to technological advancements in the industry.
The global wavefront sensor market is estimated to gain promising business opportunities in North America, owing to the expansion of industrial sector in several regional nations such as Germany, the U.S., France, and the U.K. Furthermore, the North America wavefront sensor market is prognosticated to expand at a prominent pace, owing to presence of many well-entrenched companies and rise in spending on aerospace and defense in the region.
Wavefront Sensor Market: Key Findings
- In the optical metrology, Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensors are being utilized, owing to their versatility and improved performance. Moreover, these sensors are increasingly used as an alternative to interferometers including Fizeau due to their ability to perform precise and rapid measurement of the radius of curvature. Hence, to fulfill the rising market demands, players operating in the global wavefront sensor market are strengthening their production capabilities in the Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensors.
- Players in the wavefront sensor market are gaining prominent business prospects from eyewear optical testing. Rising trend of using smart glasses is favoring market growth. In addition, increase in understanding on the safety eyewear standards is aiding wavefront sensor manufacturers in restructuring their production techniques.
- Wavefront sensors are being increasingly adopted in communication fields in order to measure the wavefront distortion in head-mounted displays, camera lenses, free-space optical communication, and 3D printing. Thus, rise in the product demand is driving the sales prospects in the global wavefront sensor market.
Wavefront Sensor Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in use of wavefront sensors in different end-use industries, including biomedical, consumer, industrial & manufacturing, and military & defenses boosting sales in the global market
- Increase in demand for high-resolution telescopes for different space research operations is projected to result in revenue-generation opportunities for wavefront sensor market players
- Players are focusing on designing products that hold the ability to measure high levels of optical precision in safety eyewear. This factor is fueling the expansion of the wavefront sensor market.
Wavefront Sensor Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- ALPAO
- AKA Optics SAS
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Boston Micromachines Corporation
- IRIS AO, Inc.
- Flexible Optical B.V.
- ACTIVE OPTICAL SYSTEMS, LLC
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- PHASICS CORP.
- Optocraft GmbH
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- Dynamic Optics Srl
- Imagine Optic
- TRIOPTICS GmbH
- Optical Physics Company
Wavefront Sensor Market Segmentation
Type
- Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor
- Wavefront Curvature Sensor
- Pyramid Wavefront Sensor
- Common Path Interferometer
- Multilateral Shearing Interferometer
Application
- Laser Beam Characterization
- Free-space optics (FSO) communication
- Microscopy & Endoscopy
- Material Inspection
- Astronomical Telescopes
- Consumer Electronic Devices
- Others (LiDAR Optics, Optical Systems for ADAS, etc.)
End-use Industry
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- IT & Telecommunication
- Consumer Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others Automotive, Semiconductor, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
