Wavefront Sensor Market to Expand at CAGR of 20.38% During Forecast Period, States TMR Study

ALBANY N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wavefront sensor market is estimated to gain the valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Manufacturers in the global wavefront sensor market are focused on the development of cost-efficient wavefront sensors. Furthermore, enterprises are studying the shifting customer preferences while developing their products. In addition, they are targeting on the expansion of their product portfolio by launching innovative products. Besides, rising focus of players on the technological advancements is prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global market. This, in turn, is expected result into the wavefront sensor market registering growth at a CAGR of 20.38% during forecast period.

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems are being increasingly adopted in different military and defense applications. Hence, rising spending of governments on the defense and military activities is bolstering the global wavefront sensor market. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to gain lucrative prospects in the upcoming years, owing to technological advancements in the industry.

The global wavefront sensor market is estimated to gain promising business opportunities in North America, owing to the expansion of industrial sector in several regional nations such as Germany, the U.S., France, and the U.K. Furthermore, the North America wavefront sensor market is prognosticated to expand at a prominent pace, owing to presence of many well-entrenched companies and rise in spending on aerospace and defense in the region.

Wavefront Sensor Market: Key Findings

In the optical metrology, Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensors are being utilized, owing to their versatility and improved performance. Moreover, these sensors are increasingly used as an alternative to interferometers including Fizeau due to their ability to perform precise and rapid measurement of the radius of curvature. Hence, to fulfill the rising market demands, players operating in the global wavefront sensor market are strengthening their production capabilities in the Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensors.

Players in the wavefront sensor market are gaining prominent business prospects from eyewear optical testing. Rising trend of using smart glasses is favoring market growth. In addition, increase in understanding on the safety eyewear standards is aiding wavefront sensor manufacturers in restructuring their production techniques.

Wavefront sensors are being increasingly adopted in communication fields in order to measure the wavefront distortion in head-mounted displays, camera lenses, free-space optical communication, and 3D printing. Thus, rise in the product demand is driving the sales prospects in the global wavefront sensor market.



Wavefront Sensor Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in use of wavefront sensors in different end-use industries, including biomedical, consumer, industrial & manufacturing, and military & defenses boosting sales in the global market

Increase in demand for high-resolution telescopes for different space research operations is projected to result in revenue-generation opportunities for wavefront sensor market players

Players are focusing on designing products that hold the ability to measure high levels of optical precision in safety eyewear. This factor is fueling the expansion of the wavefront sensor market.



Wavefront Sensor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

ALPAO

AKA Optics SAS

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Boston Micromachines Corporation

IRIS AO, Inc.

Flexible Optical B.V.

ACTIVE OPTICAL SYSTEMS, LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PHASICS CORP.

Optocraft GmbH

Thorlabs, Inc.

Dynamic Optics Srl

Imagine Optic

TRIOPTICS GmbH

Optical Physics Company



Wavefront Sensor Market Segmentation

Type

Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor

Wavefront Curvature Sensor

Pyramid Wavefront Sensor

Common Path Interferometer

Multilateral Shearing Interferometer





Application

Laser Beam Characterization

Free-space optics (FSO) communication

Microscopy & Endoscopy

Material Inspection

Astronomical Telescopes

Consumer Electronic Devices

Others (LiDAR Optics, Optical Systems for ADAS, etc.)





End-use Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others Automotive, Semiconductor, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



