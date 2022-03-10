CEOs of MQ, VEON, NRRWF, and FEMFF Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Fintech, EV Battery Metals, and Telecom in Developing Markets

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) and First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE).

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau:

“Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN”

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF’s contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.

NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey “Network as a Service” (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telcom’s like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion.

NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of it’s deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) CEO Kaan Terzioglu: “4G Expansion is Driving Revenue Growth”

“...2021 has been a strong year for VEON across our key markets and -- key market performance indicators. Group revenue grew 10.1% year-on-year on a local currency basis, closing above our high single-digit values. EBITDA was up 8.9% in local currency, supported by our focus on value and good cost control. The main driver of these results have been the progress in our digital operator strategy, enabled by our 4G investments and the expansion of digital services in adjacent markets. Over the past 12 months, our 4G users increased by 30%, reaching 97 million customers. We now serve nearly one out of two customers with 4G services, up from just low 40% 4G penetration of our subscriber base a year ago. Over the past two years, we have increased our 4G penetration from 28% of our subscriber base to 48%. This gives us confidence that we are on track towards our 70% 4G penetration as mentioned in the medium term…”

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/10/veon-ltd-nasdaq-veon-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: “Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead”

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV’s go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally.

First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF’s flagship “Augustus” lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1million tonnes for both its North American Lithiium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF’s lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF’s lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF’s drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project’s full upside potential.

Watch First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-first-energy-metals-otc-femff-cse-fe-lithium-for-ev-revolution/

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) CEO Jason Gardner: “Modern Card Issuing is $30 Trillion Opportunity”

“...We believe modern card issuing is at the heart of global money movement. When I look back at Marqeta's third quarter, I see a wealth of examples that highlight the breadth and power of modern card issuing. Marqeta's modern card issuing platform enables unique, new payment use cases for companies of all types from digital disruptors who are looking for scale to legacy payment providers looking to launch cutting-edge solutions to stay competitive…We see our third quarter results - $28 billion in total processing volume or TPV, a 60% increase compared to the same quarter of 2020; $132 million in net revenue, a 56% increase compared to the same quarter of 2020 - as yet another proof point of the tremendous progress and the impact we are already having in global money movement and we are only scratching the surface, when it comes to the many ways Marqeta enables modern card issuing a market we estimate at $30 trillion globally…”

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/21/marqeta-inc-nasdaqmq-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

