5 thousand units. The increase in crop production and tractor sales resulted from favorable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.



The shipments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78%



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



Augmented Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans And Subsidies

Growth In Agricultural Productivity and Exports

Migration To Cities Leading to Labor Shortage



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Tractors in the power range of 41–60 HP are likely to be the largest contributors to the growth of the tractors industry in India. The agriculture tractor market in India is dominated by 2WD tractors, which account for approximately 99% of the overall market.



Segmentation by Horsepower



• Less Than 20 HP

• 20-40 HP

• 41-60 HP

• 61-100 HP

• Above 100 HP



Segmentation by Drive Type



• 2-Wheel-Drive

• 4-Wheel-Drive



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of zones, the northern and western states have reportedly shown a higher demand for agriculture tractors than the southern and eastern parts of the country. Also, the states in the north zone of the country have a higher level of mechanization than any other part of the country. Hence, the market can be considered to move toward saturation in the north zone. Therefore, the strong demand for agriculture tractors is expected to come from the southern part of the country.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

In terms of units sold, Mahindra and TAFE were the two largest tractor manufacturers in 2020. Mahindra was the highest-selling tractor in the country, with more than 300 thousand tractors sold in 2020.



Key Vendors



• Mahindra Tractors

• TAFE

• Escorts

• International Tractors (Sonalika)

• Deere & Company

• CNH Industrial



Other Prominent Vendors



• SDF

• Kubota

• Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

• Indo Farm

• Captain Tractors

• Force Motors

• VST Tillers Tractors

• Preet Group

• Standard Corp.

• Yanmar

• AGCO



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the India Tractor Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2028.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the India Tractor Market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the India Tractor Market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

