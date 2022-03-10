Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Host Psychedelic Capital: March 2022 Conference

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights , the leading guide to the business of psychedelics will be hosting the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: March 2022 Conference in an entirely virtual format on Thursday March 24, 2022, starting at 1:30 p.m. EST.



The virtual event will provide attendees with access to some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest industry insights within the psychedelics sector.

‘’Over the last 18 months of hosting the Psychedelic Capital virtual event series, we've seen an ever-increasing desire for attendees to be able to take part in early stage investments. Today, we're excited to announce that our attendees' dreams have become a reality through PsyCap Deal Board, Powered by Mission Club.’’ - said Patrick Moher, President, Microdose Psychedelic Insights

"By bringing investments directly to the people, we want individual investors to feel as appreciated as family offices. With no minimum financial commitment required, we're opening the doors of early stage investing to just about everyone." — Connor Haslam, CEO, Microdose Psychedelic Insights

As part of a bimonthly investor conference series that dives deep into psychedelic medicine investment, this event will introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors and investment luminaries from around the world.

Psychedelic Capital’s March conference will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, and Richard Skaife, Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund, an early-stage venture capital investor within the plant-powered medicine sector.

The March edition of PsyCap will engage in discussions on corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental, social and governance (ESG), market consolidation, as well as a potential investment opportunity.

This year every Psychedelic Capital features a new segment called Doing Good. These segments are presentations from a non-profit organisation from the industry. The March edition of PsyCap Doing Good presentation is hosted by the World Happiness Foundation.

The World Happiness Foundation is realising a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all. With a focus on Mental Health, Smart Innovation, and Holistic Education World Happiness Foundation impacts millions of people around the world realising a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.

The Doing Good segment will be followed by a number of corporate presentations including Clearmind Medicine and Med Plant Science.

While Microdose is building the public-facing Deal Board, the first investment opportunity is now open with HIVE Bio. HIVE Bio is a global network of state-of-the-art psychedelic medicine therapy centres with their flagship locations in Malta and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where all psychedelic medicines can be accessed legally. Along with this flagship center, HIVE is proud to announce a partnership with Med Plant Science as their manufacturing and research partner. This alliance will allow patients safe and legal access to every recognized psychedelic medicine.

The conference is designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: March 2022 Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This bi-monthly online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A’s session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

Event Contact:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

kristina@microdose.buzz

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com