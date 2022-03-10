Tunnel to Towers Foundation Commits $1 Million to Children of Ukraine

Staten Island, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it will donate $1 million to the children of Ukraine, in an effort to help them find safe haven amidst the invasion of their country.

Tunnel to Towers will distribute these funds directly to fellow nonprofits on the ground in Ukraine, including Kidsave.

Since the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia began in late February, Kidsave has rescued hundreds of children and families from Ukrainian combat zones, and has transported them to the Polish border where they have been provided with food, basic resources, and shelter.

Tunnel to Towers has served as a Guardian sponsor of Kidsave since 2013.

“Over the last few weeks, all of us at Tunnel to Towers have been monitoring the invasion of Ukraine. The countless stories of displaced children and families in the region are absolutely heartbreaking. We started as a family charity. We are still a family charity, and we knew we had a moral obligation to step in and help these children. We are proud to support the work Kidsave is doing in Ukraine, and we look forward to identifying and assisting additional children’s charities in the region. Tunnel to Towers has committed $1 million to this cause, and we hope that after fundraising, we can donate even more. I would encourage fellow nonprofits to consider shifting some of their resources to aid this cause, as well,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

