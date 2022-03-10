New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thailand Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244057/?utm_source=GNW

This increasing demand for food will have to be met by a tremendous increase in production and per hector yield. Recent socio-demographic changes in Thailand are also driving demand in the Thailand tractors market. The number of people regularly working in agriculture is decreasing in Thailand. This increases the need for agricultural machinery in the country, thus positively impacting Thailand’s?Agricultural?Tractor Market.



The Thailand tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71%.??



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Increased Food Consumption & Rapid Population Growth

• Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

• Socio-Demographic Changes in Thailand



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The 20?40 HP segment generated the highest sales in almost all the regions of Thailand. Tractors with a power capacity range of less than 20 HP are referred to as mini tractors. These tractors are ideal for farmers with marginal land holdings and low haulage requirements.



2WD tractors are the most favored by farmers. The low relative cost of ownership, the sufficiency of features, and haulage power and convention make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers.



Segmentation by Horsepower?



• Less Than 20 HP?

• 20-40 HP?

• 41-60 HP?

• 61-100 HP?

• Above 100 HP?



Segmentation by Drive Type?



• 2-Wheel-Drive??

• 4-Wheel-Drive?



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The increasing penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Thailand have driven the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agriculture implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Thailand.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

There are two major market segments in Thailand with completely different profiles. The market for less than 50 horsepower tractors was almost entirely owned by Kubota before 2004 and the company still has a market share of over 70%. Kubota’s presence in Thailand is through its subsidiary Siam Kubota, which is the local production plant for tractors.



Key Vendors



• Kubota

• John Deere

• CNH Industrial

• Escorts Limited

• Mahindra & Mahindra



Other Prominent Vendors



• New Holland

• Yanmar

• Sonalika International Tractors Limited

• Action Construction Equipments Ltd.

• AGCO

• Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co.

• CLAAS KGAA MBH

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

• Eicher

• IMT

• Massey Ferguson Limited

• Talaythong Factory Co., Ltd.

• Deutz-Fahr



