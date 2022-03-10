New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244041/?utm_source=GNW

The government’s investment in infrastructure, transport, ports, and renewable energy projects in 2021-2022 is likely to have positive impact on the demand for construction equipment in the market.



The construction equipment market in Brazil expects to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% by 2028.



BRAZIL CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects, thereby expecting to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.

The manufacturing segment accounted for approx. 11.3% of Brazil’s GDP in 2020. In 2021, rise in economic activities and FDI investment had a positive impact on the industry.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Komatsu continuously invests in core capacities and strategic acquisitions that connect smart, diverse people and cutting-edge technologies to increase their presence in the Brazil construction equipment market.



Key Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Komatsu

• Sany

• JCB

• Liebherr

• John Deere

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



• Shantui Construction Machinery

• Bomag

• Sunward

• Ammann

• Yanmar manufactures



Distributors Profile



• Tratomaq

• Engepecas

• Extra Group

• Mason Equipamentos

• FW Maquinas

• Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?



This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

• Volume (Unit sales)

o Moving Equipment

o End-User

• Value (USD)

o Moving Equipment

o End-User

• Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Brazil, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and industry share.

• Examples of the latest technologies.

• Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

• Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

• Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Brazil construction equipment market share.

• Complete supply chain analysis

• Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

• Company Profile of 19 vendors and distributors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________