careMESH Launches Developer Portal and APIs for its National Provider Directory

Reston, VA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- careMESH, a healthcare technology company focused on enabling seamless communications with any provider nationwide, today announced that it has launched a public developer sandbox for application developers to leverage its SEARCH National Provider Directory. careMESH announced the Directory in 2019, built entirely on the HL7® FHIR® R4 standard, and today hospitals, physician groups, payers, and life insurance companies use the directory to find and contact healthcare practitioners nationwide.

“When we started careMESH, we needed an industry-leading provider directory to facilitate communications for our customers—and we knew it must be comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date,” said Patrick Narkinsky, careMESH’s Chief Architect. “I evaluated all available options, such as the NPPES NPI Registry database, but unfortunately none were flexible or accurate or comprehensive enough to support confidential healthcare communications. So I did what any good developer would do: I built one.”

Over two years in development, SEARCH uses mature master data management processes to compile data from over 400 sources. It is in use by nearly 200 customers— including the District of Columbia Health Information Exchange (DC HIE), Tampa General Hospital, and Health Services for Children with Special Needs, Inc., a Washington D.C.-based health plan. Since no two customers are alike, SEARCH APIs are highly configurable, allowing customers to choose specific data sources, add their own, define which data elements are returned in search results, and choose their own ranking or weighting system.

“We’ve built both a single source of truth and what we call a Golden Record for every healthcare provider, organization, and location in the country,” added Narkinsky. “By building on the FHIR R4 standard, we've been able to stand on the shoulders of giants and deliver a mature, well-defined data model covering the complex relationships between healthcare entities. Now, by opening our FHIR APIs for organizations to use for testing, we hope that developers will get creative and leverage this architecture to address the many issues facing healthcare. Finding and communicating with providers is the key to coordinating patient care and our goal is for SEARCH to become the definitive resource for this data.”

Developers can learn more about the careMESH National Provider Directory, access the Developer Portal, and request an API key by visiting: www.caremesh.com/developers.

Attachment