Futuris Company Announces Acquisition of Affordable Rehab Services Inc

FAIRFAX, VA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Affordable Rehab Services.

Affordable Rehab has been a leading provider of therapy staffing services in South Florida for over 25 years, offering Physical, Occupational and Speech therapy to its Home Health partners. Despite a difficult year in Home Health because of the pandemic, Affordable had a successful year in 2021 and is on target to surpass 2021 revenues in 2022. The assets of Affordable Rehab Services Inc. will be integrated into Health HR. In addition to adding the revenue from Affordable Rehab Services, Health HR will be adding approximately 10 client contracts and many active therapists to the existing pool of therapists that will allow Health HR to provide coverage in new areas and greater coverage in areas where patients are currently seen.

Diane Yousefi has been the Owner/Operator of Affordable Rehab Services since starting the company in 1996 staffing Physical and Occupational Therapists to their Home Health clients. Based in South Florida, the company currently covers both Broward and Miami-Dade County. Diane’s experience as an RN and Case Manager in both Home Health and hospital settings has aided her to run a successful therapy staffing business for the past 25+ years. Diane is looking forward to utilizing her industry knowledge and experience in her new role with Health HR.

In addition to adding Diane’s industry experience, Health HR will be taking on key personnel from Affordable that will allow the company to add a full time Billing Coordinator and HR Coordinator.

Within the next 45 days, Health HR will be moving to a new internal tracking system that will allow the combined companies to not only track patients more efficiently, but also track clinicians, credentials, etc. Once implemented, the system will allow Health HR to continue its current growth strategy via organic growth and strategic acquisitions in South Florida and beyond.

“We are always searching for the perfect acquisition candidates to add to our growing portfolio of Futuris Brands. We felt that integrating Affordable Rehab Services into Health HR made perfect sense and are delighted for the success of their growing business and reach!” said President, Kalyan Pathuri.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company

