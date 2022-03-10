New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244042/?utm_source=GNW





Chile data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022–2027.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand

• Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments

• AI Adoption in Chile

• Increase Digitization will Increase Demand for Data Centers in Chile



The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



High-capacity ethernet ports will be needed to manage data traffic in Chile. Telecom operator Telefonica and Huawei Technologies have partnered to launch public cloud services in Chile, among other Latin American countries, offering Open Cloud, and Cloud Server services to customers.



• IT Infrastructure Providers



o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

o Huawei Technologies

o IBM

o Juniper Networks

o Lenovo

o Oracle



• Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



o AECOM

o Constructora Sudamericana

o Aceco TI

o PQC

o Fluor Corporation

o Turner & Townsend

o Hyphen



• Support Infrastructure Providers



o ABB

o Assa Abloy

o Axis Communications

o Cummins

o Climaveneta

o Bruno

o Honeywell International

o Johnson Controls

o Legrand

o Mitsubishi Electric

o Munters

o Piller Power Systems

o Panduit

o Rittal

o STULZ

o Siemens

o Vertiv Group



• Data Center Investors



o Ascenty

o InterNexa

o Lumen

o Google

o ODATA

o Microsoft

o Entel

o Nabiax

o SONDA

o GTD



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Chile colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Chile data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 38

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04

o Coverage: 5 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Chile

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Chile data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________