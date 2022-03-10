NNIT A/S 04/2022: Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Company announcement 04/2022

Søborg/Copenhagen, March 10, 2022

Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2021 and 2022

The Company's audited annual report 2021 was adopted.

Distribution of loss according to the adopted annual report 2021 was adopted.

The Company’s Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022 was adopted.

The Company’s revised Remuneration Policy was adopted.





Discharge of liability

A resolution to grant discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for liability towards the Company in relation to the adopted annual report 2021 was adopted.





Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and election of Eivind Kolding as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Anne Broeng, Caroline Serfass and Christian Kanstrup as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Nigel Govett as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2023 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury share not exceeding 10% of the share capital.





Indemnification scheme

A general indemnification scheme covering the Board of Directors and Executive Management was adopted.





Composition of the Board of Directors and committees

After the annual general meeting, the elected Board of Directors held a Board meeting to appoint members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The Board decided that the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Eivind Kolding (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Anne Broeng (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Nigel Govett (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board of Directors)

Anders Vidstrup (employee representative)

Trine Io Bjerregaard (employee representative)

Camilla Krabbe Kongsted Christensen (employee representative)





Contact for further information

Pernille Fabricius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 9500

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.



In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ over 3,100 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at www.nnit.com .

