Rapid development in network connectivity, favorable support from government bodies, and increased adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Oman data center industry.



The Oman data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period 2022-2027.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

• Big Data & IoT boosting Data Center Investments

• Shift from On-premises Infrastructure migrates to Colocation & Managed Services



OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption in Oman.

Most data centers in Oman are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can increase to up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share.



Air- and water-based cooling systems are majorly adopted in the Oman data center market. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.



• Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs Transfer

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Segmentation by General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection and Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Segmentation by Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



In Oman, some of the colocation services providers are involved in providing colocation and cloud-based services to government entities; thus, it’s an excellent opportunity for investors.



• IT Infrastructure Providers–

o Broadcom

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Fujitsu

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

o Huawei

o IBM

o Juniper Networks

o Lenovo

o NetApp

o Oracle



• Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

o AECOM

o DC Pro Engineering

o Direct Services

o Hill International

o Turner & Townsend



• Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Airedale International Air Conditioning

o Alfa Laval

o Caterpillar

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Johnson Controls

o Legrand

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ

o Siemens

o Vertiv Group

• Data Center Investors

o Equinix

o Ooredoo

o Oman Data Park

o Gulf Data Hub



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Oman colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Oman data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 6

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

o Coverage: 2 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Oman

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Oman data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

