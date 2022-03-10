Relationships Over Competition: How Daniela Pagani Is Helping Her Clients Succeed In The Chicago Real Estate Market

Chicago, Illinois, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly competitive U.S. property market creates a host of new complications for everyone involved, with sellers overwhelmed with offers and buyers fighting to secure their dream homes. In this tricky situation, getting an expert’s help may be the deciding factor between success and failure.





For the Chicago real estate market, Daniela Pagani is that expert, offering buyers and sellers alike a unique service providing a curated plan for achieving their goals. Her services cover every aspect of a property transaction, including cleaning services, scheduling movers, staging, transferring utilities, interior design, and more beyond what real estate traditionally covers.

As a member of Compass Chicago and the esteemed REALM Global real estate organization, Daniela has seen firsthand the impact of the intense demand for homes that continues to vastly exceed the available supply, in a market that shows no signs of slowing down even as mortgage interest rates tick upward, and how having the right expertise can make all the difference.

Some sellers might not know how to cope with being inundated with ever-increasing offers from a huge range of potential buyers, or they might be making glaring errors that are making the property unattractive to buyers even in the high-demand market. Daniela has years of direct work in the sector to handle these and any other issues, achieving fast and profitable sales.

For buyers, it can seem near impossible to break through from the always growing crowd of people trying to outmaneuver others so that they can get the home that they want.

“I tell my clients to understand that they can only control how they react to the market and how they want to participate in it,” says Daniela. People who have come to her for help with buying or selling have been able to achieve their goals with buying a property because they benefit from Daniela’s thorough network of professionals in the Chicago area and her hands-on approach.

“My focus is on making buying and selling a multifaceted approach tailored to each individual’s needs and it goes beyond the material aspects of real estate,” she says. “I strive to be the best person to have on your side when you’re navigating the rollercoaster of buying or selling.”

Daniela has the credentials to back up that claim, being a certified negotiation expert who specializes in resales and new developments in several of Chicago’s most popular neighborhoods, which are among some of the most in-demand for homes in the United States.

“I take this multifaceted approach because I know from personal experience how easy it is for everything to go wrong when moving into your dream home. I’ve moved several times, with 3 kids, and I’ve created this system so that my clients can have the most positive experience possible”.

Before launching her ongoing successful career in real estate in Chicago, Daniela was a registered dietitian who credits that role and dealing with patients and their families as honing her ability to establish a rapport quickly and easily with her property clients.

Another important factor she credits for assisting in swiftly establishing herself as a leader in the Windy City’s property market is Compass CEO Robert Reffkin’s book about his life story, “No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can.” Daniela applies several of the key lessons from that book in growing her network and mastering the industry.

