Navarre Beach Tattoo Company Adds Superior Laser Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover-ups with the Astanza Duality in Navarre, FL

Navarre, Florida, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navarre Beach Tattoo Company, a premier custom tattoo studio in Navarre, Florida, has expanded its services to include laser tattoo removal and fading for cover-ups featuring the Astanza Duality laser. With the addition of laser tattoo removal, Navarre Beach Tattoo Company can better serve its clients while improving cover-up results and other tattoo modification requests.

“At Navarre Beach Tattoo Company, we pride ourselves in turning our clients’ tattoo ideas into reality,” said Heather McDaniel, owner. “With the addition of laser tattoo removal, we’ll be able to deliver on that promise tenfold by fading existing tattoos to make room for more intricate details and color options. We’re excited to add the Astanza Duality to our shop and give our clients exactly what they’re looking for.”

The Astanza Duality featured at Navarre Beach Tattoo Company is an innovative Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that uses ultra-quick pulse durations, versatile wavelengths, and impressive peak power to shatter unwanted tattoo ink without harming any surrounding skin tissue. This advanced laser technology is renowned by leading laser technicians, physicians, tattoo artists, and more for its safety, efficacy, and ability to treat all skin types.

The leading Navarre tattoo studio also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine, the superior skin numbing solution for aesthetic laser treatments. The Zimmer Cryo cold air device mitigates pain and thermal injury by cooling the skin before, during, and after the laser energy has been applied.

“Navarre Beach Tattoo Company is home to some of Florida’s finest tattoo artists,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “The addition of the Astanza Duality is proof of their commitment to great results. We’re so excited to welcome them to the Astanza family!”

Navarre Beach Tattoo Company is offering 15% off laser tattoo removal treatments now through March 31, 2022.

About Navarre Beach Tattoo Company

Navarre Beach Tattoo Company is a full-service tattoo studio in Navarre, Florida. Its team of talented artists specializes in various tattooing styles and cover-ups. The custom tattoo studio also offers complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups using the Astanza Duality laser. The laser technicians at Navarre Beach Tattoo Company received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. They earned the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

For more information, visit https://navarretattoo.com/, call (850) 710-0735, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Navarre Beach Tattoo Company is located at 9534 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, FL 32566.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.