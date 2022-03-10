Sesalabs Launches Its Super Exclusive NFT Project

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesalabs has announced it will bring exclusivity to the NFT market with the launch of their NFT collection "Metabot Society". Sesalabs was founded in November 2021 with the goal to develop futuristically and community focused NFTs and to be one of the first to invest in Metaverse. Sesalabs Activities go beyond NFTs as they plan on further activities in the Metaverse from which hosting concerts and tech events is the first to be announced.



Sesalabs' first NFT collection is called the "Metabot Society" which is available for public mint from Monday 7Th of March. The collection consists of exclusive 999 Unique 3D handmade NFTs with futuristic designs. As explained by the founders in their first AMA session the collection's artwork is inspired by a futuristic design that ​​demonstrates "The Next Evolution of Humanoids". The designs have been receiving lots of positive feedback from Discord and Twitter communities following the modern Fashion and styles which each has been designed in detail by the team. Metabot society NFTs are curated by Riyahd.C, the creative behind the popular Netflix show "Love, Death + Robot" and designed by Sesalabs in house designers.

The project offers holders a variety of utilities including their own unique lottery or as they call it "Metabot Society Grand Lottery" which has promised to take place every 2 months for a year with prizes from $500 to as high as $15,000 to over 30 winners in each draw. The first round of the MBS grand lottery is set to take place 2 weeks after their sellout which will be a special one giving prizes to 36 winners.

Following their "For the Holders, by the Holders" mission, Metabot Society aims to collect a five per cent royalty fee of which half will be secured in a fund and will be used based on community voting to be spent on further investment on the project, investment in holders entrepreneurial ideas, charitable activities, or any other cause voted by the community. Furthermore, one of the most exclusive and unique aspects of this project is the board of directors who are from members of the community with the most participation and additions.

Just after the launch of their Discord, the project saw exponential growth of over 16,000 members and with over 22,000 followers on Twitter, the project has been attracting public attention before the launch of its presale on the 3rd of March 2022.

Sesalabs is founded by a team of professionals from various industries including tech consultancy, computer science, and product development who have experience in design and blockchain technology. Founders Sam, Shayan, and Sep went doxxed on their live Twitter AMA and Discord server live session where they interacted with their community and other NFT enthusiasts. "Metabot Society project is more than just a NFT collection, we aim to create a strong community with similar interests and to share our path to the emerging Metaverse with our community" said Sep the co-founder of Metabot Society. Within the Live AMA, they also emphasised that "Being honest with our community is our main objective and we aim to always put the community and holders assets first when making decisions about this project".

Furthermore, as a commitment to their charity goal within their roadmap, the Metabot Society has recently put out an auction to sell a one of one NFT in support of the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC), a non-profit organisation that operates neutrally mainly in conflict and disaster zones assisting those in need. All the proceedings from the auction are donated to ICRC.

As one of the early adopters, founders revealed in their most recent AMA session, Metabot Society has integrated the recently created ERC-721A into their smart contact being one of the premiers in adopting their smart contract to the Azuki designed code which allows major savings on Etherium Gas fees when minting multiple NFTs.

It's just the beginning of the development of the Metaverse and projects which add real value and have a futuristic vision for this new emerging space will be playing a major role in the development of the digital world.

To learn more about Metabot Society:

Discord: https://www.Discord.gg/metabot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetabotSociety

Media Contact

Brand: SESALABS, (Metabot Society a subsidiary brand of SESALABS)

E-mail: Shayan@sesalabs.co.uk

Website: https://sesalabs.co.uk/

SOURCE: SESALABS UK