Legends Business Group, Inc. Corporate Update

Henderson, NV, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited about the Company’s future. We have successfully turned the company around. In our last filing for Period End Date 12/31/2021, we are ending the year in a strong position and now have asset holdings of $3.8 million and revenues of $340,000. We have put a lot of time, hard work, and dedication into the Company to achieve our goals and continue to work on growth opportunities in acquiring more real estate assets and expect to have more exciting news very soon.

We look forward to a very successful future, adding additional assets and growth. Real estate investment brings many opportunities for us as there is an acute housing shortage nationwide. Which is expected to last for the forceable future.

Paul Bakajin CEO/President stated: “We are moving forward the company is now in a strong position, and we look forward to a positive future and continues growth”

The Company's Website, https://legendsbusinessgroup.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

