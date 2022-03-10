Wool Market Report 2022: Size, Prices, Trends, and Outlook 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Wool - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Wool Market Size

The global wool market shrank to $X in 2021, waning by -X% against the previous year. Overall, consumption showed a slight contraction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption attained the peak level of $X. From 2012 to 2021, the growth of the global market failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wool Production

In value terms, wool production declined notably to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production saw a pronounced descent. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $X. From 2012 to 2021, global production growth remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of wool production in 2021 were China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and New Zealand (X tonnes), together accounting for X% of global production. These countries were followed by Russia, Brazil, the UK, Pakistan, Australia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey and Iran, which together accounted for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of wool production, amongst the leading producing countries, was attained by the UK, while wool production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wool Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of wool decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. Over the period under review, exports saw a perceptible reduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, wool exports contracted rapidly to $X in 2021. In general, exports saw a noticeable descent. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, exports reached the peak of $X. From 2012 to 2021, the growth of global exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

New Zealand was the largest exporting country with an export of around X tonnes, which amounted to X% of total exports. The UK (X tonnes) took the second position in the ranking, followed by Australia (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), Syrian Arab Republic (X tonnes), Kazakhstan (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes). All these countries together took near X% share of total exports. The following exporters - Belgium (X tonnes) and Uruguay (X tonnes) - each reached a X% share of total exports.

Exports from New Zealand decreased at an average annual rate of -X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Syrian Arab Republic (+X%) and Kazakhstan (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Syrian Arab Republic emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. The UK experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Turkey (-X%), China (-X%), Belgium (-X%), Uruguay (-X%) and Australia (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. Syrian Arab Republic (+X p.p.), Kazakhstan (+X p.p.) and the UK (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while New Zealand and Australia saw its share reduced by -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, New Zealand ($X), Australia ($X) and China ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by the UK, Uruguay, Belgium, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Syrian Arab Republic, which together accounted for a further X%. Among the main exporting countries, Syrian Arab Republic saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wool export price amounted to $X per tonne, dropping by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Australia ($X per tonne), while Syrian Arab Republic ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Uruguay, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Wool Imports

Imports

In 2021, global wool imports shrank to X tonnes, waning by -X% on the year before. Overall, imports saw a noticeable slump. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, wool imports contracted dramatically to $X in 2021. In general, imports saw a perceptible reduction. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

China represented the main importing country with an import of about X tonnes, which accounted for X% of total imports. It was distantly followed by India (X tonnes), making up a X% share of total imports. Lithuania (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Nepal (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Malaysia (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Malaysia, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported wool worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. India ($X), with a X% share of global imports, took the second position in the ranking. It was followed by South Korea, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China totaled +X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: India (-X% per year) and South Korea (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average wool import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, import price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Malaysia ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Malaysia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

