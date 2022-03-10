Las Vegas Lights FC’s Season Kicks-Off Through Jersey Rights Partnership with Digital Currency Machine Company Coin Cloud

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2022 season kicking-off this Sunday (March 13th) in New Mexico for the Las Vegas Lights FC , the club and Las Vegas-based Coin Cloud today announced a Presenting Sponsorship including front-of-jersey branding for the Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company.



The partnership also represents the first to be paid entirely in Bitcoin and in addition to Coin Cloud branding across the front of players’ jerseys, the Bitcoin logo will be highlighted on the sleeve. Lights FC Coin Cloud and Bitcoin branded jerseys are made by Meyba , an iconic brand in the sport.

“Soccer is not only a passion for me personally, as I played collegiately at Pomona College, but the world’s most popular sport is at the forefront of consumer interest in crypto and digital currencies, and assets,” said Chris McAlary, founder and CEO of Coin Cloud. “This partnership with Lights FC is not only perfect for our brand and mission of Digital Currency for All, but our pride in being founded and based in Las Vegas.”

“Lights FC and Coin Cloud’s partnership is a perfect match of two like-minded companies based in Las Vegas,” said Brett Lashbrook, owner and CEO of the Las Vegas Lights FC. “Entering our fifth anniversary season, Lights FC is proud to continue bringing the world’s most popular sport to the world’s most entertaining city! Couple that through this unique partnership with a pioneer in the burgeoning digital currency space and we have a winning combination for the season ahead.”

Today, Coin Cloud has installed more than 5,000 of its DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. As part of the sponsorship, fans of the Lights FC, whether digital currency beginners or experienced investors, will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin with cash, and more than 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens.

The Las Vegas Lights FC’s season kicks-off this Sunday, March 13th at 4 p.m. against New Mexico United in Albuquerque and the team’s first home game is Saturday, March 19th against Phoenix Rising FC. At every home game, attending fans will have the chance to win Bitcoin by texting in a code provided upon entry at Cashman Field. In addition, fans will receive $25 in free Bitcoin with a cash purchase of more than $150 or more at one of three Coin Cloud DCMs located at the field using the Code: LIGHTS throughout the season.

Lights FC was assisted in the sponsorship process by Professional Sports Partners , a Houston based sports marketing agency that works extensively in the Vegas market.

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud is a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014. Operating more than 5,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil, Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Their full ecosystem of products includes the Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent two-way and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, UNFI customer stores and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

About Las Vegas Lights FC

Established in 2017, Lights FC brought professional soccer to the Entertainment Capital of the World. A member of the United Soccer League Championship, the second division professional league in the United States, Lights FC averages close to 8,000 fans per match playing in downtown Las Vegas at historic Cashman Field. Named by Sports Illustrated as the “Most Interesting Team in the World,” the Club is known for its unique match day experience and was recently voted “Best Sports Value” in Las Vegas. Additional information can be found at LightsFC.com .

