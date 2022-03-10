Lee Shareholders Overwhelmingly Re-Elect All Three Lee Director Nominees at 2022 Annual Meeting

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) (“Lee” or the “Company”), today announced that, at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly voted to re-elect Lee’s three director nominees – Chairman Mary E. Junck, Lead Independent Director Herb W. Moloney and CEO Kevin D. Mowbray.



Based on the preliminary vote results provided by Lee’s proxy solicitor, each of Lee’s director nominees received support from more than 70% of the votes cast at the meeting, with each director receiving support from more than a majority of Company’s outstanding shares. The preliminary vote results also indicate record participation from Lee shareholders, with more than 75% of Lee’s outstanding shares casting votes on directors, an increase of over 20 percentage points from the Company’s average turnout over the prior three years.

Lee issued the following statement:

“We deeply appreciate the record turnout and strong support we received from shareholders at this pivotal annual meeting. The results represent a resounding rejection of Alden Global Capital’s campaign against Lee. We look forward to continuing to grow the business and building value as we execute our digital growth strategy. We also remain committed to delivering highly valued local journalism, which is at the core of Lee’s strengths and competitive advantage.”

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee’s markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

