ESE to Produce Three Live Esports Events in EA SPORTS FIFA for Ekstraklasa S.A.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its media company, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy"), will organize three offline events for the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games, the official EA SPORTS FIFA tournament associated with Ekstraklasa, a professional European soccer league.



The PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games is an EA SPORTS FIFA tournament dedicated to both professional esports players associated with Ekstraklasa soccer clubs, as well as amateurs. The competition is therefore divided into two tiers: Pro and Open. The best players from both tiers will play in the grand finals and will have a chance to qualify for this season’s EA SPORTS Global Series Playoff.

Between November 30 and December 29, 2021, professional teams assembled their rosters through draft and transfers, while amateurs competed in three open tournaments for their spots in the regular season phase. The regular season, which has 17 rounds, launched on January 4, 2022. Nine episodes of the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games Magazine produced by Frenzy highlighted the main stage of competition.

The 2022 season of the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games will be crowned with three in-person live tournaments that will be produced in Frenzy’s state-of-the-art studio in Warsaw. The tournaments are scheduled for the weekends of March 12th – 13th and March 26th – 27th and the grand finals on April 9th and April 10th. Each offline tournament will feature 8 players, and will be broadcast on Polsat Games’ linear TV and on the internet.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy stated, “Thanks to the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games, EA SPORTS’ FIFA has made itself at home with Frenzy and Polsat Games. After months of competition broadcasted online, it is time for an electrifying finals in our physical studio. It makes us even happier and proud that there will be three in-person live tournaments. It’s now the time for quality in-person events that the EA SPORTS FIFA community has yet to experience.”

Marcin Mikucki, Communications, Marketing and Sales Director at Ekstraklasa S.A. commented “After a few months of online matches in the regular season, it’s time for what esports fans like the most. Offline events are the most exciting part of each PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa Games and I am convinced that EA Sports FIFA fans will appreciate the high level of broadcasts produced by Frenzy.

There are six days of exciting competition ahead of us on Polsat Games and in social media - we are

really looking forward to it!”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe.

About Ekstraklasa S.A.

Ekstraklasa S.A. is a joint-stock company, established on June 14, 2005, thanks to terms agreed upon between Polish Football Association (PFA) and football clubs who were then part of the 1st league. Shareholders of the company are 18 clubs from the highest level and PFA. Ekstraklasa SA is the organizer of professional league called Ekstraklasa, which participants compete for Polish Football Championship. Ekstraklasa S.A. is also responsible for promoting the league and selling media and marketing rights. | www.ekstraklasa.org

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

