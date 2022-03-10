New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market by Type of Sensor, Type of Bioprocessing, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243853/?utm_source=GNW

The success of biopharmaceutical drugs has necessitated an upgrade of conventional biologics manufacturing equipment. As a result, the domain has witnessed several technological advancements, including the adoption of controllers and automated systems. Sensors and controllers are the essential elements of the bioprocess control system, which ensure that the processes continue to run within precise limits by making the necessary adjustments. Sensors transmit the information to the controller, which further instructs the valves to maintain the desirable environmental conditions in the overall manufacturing process. This helps in minimizing the risk of human errors and improving the product quality. Over time, single-use sensors have gained popularity; these sensors offer various benefits, such as low risk of contamination, ease of use, while providing the accuracy and robustness similar to the conventional measurement techniques.



A relatively larger proportion of the bioreactors are now equipped with single-use sensors, which measure variables such as conductivity, dissolved oxygen, pH and pressure. In fact, several developers are also providing customized single-use sensors as per the standard requirements of the research / manufacturing protocol. In addition, there are some single-use sensors that are pre-installed / integrated in other single-use systems such as single-use bioreactors, bags and fermenters. It is worth highlighting that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for such advanced biomanufacturing solutions, as single-use systems are extensively being used in the production of various COVID-19 vaccines. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies engaged in this domain. Driven by the increasing adoption of single-use systems / technologies, the single-use sensors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next decade.



The “Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market by Type of Sensor (conductivity, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), Type of Bioprocessing (upstream, downstream and both), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely evolution of single-use sensors market in the mid to long-term. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use sensors, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of sensor (conductivity, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), type of bioprocessing, measurement range, operating temperature, sterilization technique, material used and application area. In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of single-use sensors, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of various types of single-use sensors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (based on the type of processes controlled and applications) and product strength (based on the key features and sterilization technique used).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of single-use sensors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A contemporary case study on pre-installed single-use sensor systems and their analyses based on multiple parameters, including type of sensor, measuring range, operating temperature and applications. In addition, it provides details on developer landscape, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

An insightful case study on the market landscape of single-use bioreactors, based on a number of parameters, such as status of development (commercially available / under development), type of single-use bioreactor (stirred tank, pneumatically mixed, rocker / rotating, wave-induced, paddle sleeve, fixed-bed, hollow fiber, diffusion, orbitally shaken, and others), scale of operation (laboratory scale, pilot scale, and large scale), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering / regenerative medicine, and others), working volume, weight of bioreactor, stirrer speed, cell culture handled (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), and type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others). A contemporary market trend analysis, which includes [A] a tree map, comparing the type of single-use bioreactor and company size, [B] an insightful grid representation based on scale of operation, area of application and type of cell culture, [C] heat map representation analyzing type of single-use bioreactor and area of application, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of players based on the location of headquarters. In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of single-use bioreactors, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

A detailed case study on the market landscape of different types of bioprocess controllers based on important parameters, such as scale of operation (laboratory, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with bioreactor system (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion), mode of operation (batch, fed batch and perfusion), and types of process controlled (cell cultivation and microbial fermentation). In addition, the chapter presents details of companies involved in the development of bioprocess controllers, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the potential future growth opportunities of single-use sensors. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall bioprocessing equipment market, and adoption rate of automation systems, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of sensor (conductivity, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), [B] type of bioprocessing (upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, portraying different tracks of the anticipated industry growth. The opinions and insights presented in the report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from secondary research.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market insights gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



What are the key features of single-use sensor systems?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of single-use sensors?

What are the different application areas where single-use sensors can be used?

Who are the leading key opinion leaders engaged in the field of single-use sensors?

What are the key trends within the single-use sensors market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the single-use sensors market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to single-use sensors, covering details related to the current trends in this domain. The chapter discusses the model of process control system and its purpose. In addition, the chapter highlights the role of sensors in the process control system and its applications, along with the benefits and challenges associated with single-use sensors.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of around 90 commercialized single-use sensors, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of sensor (conductivity, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), type of bioprocessing, measurement range, operating temperature, sterilization technique, material used and application area. In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of single-use sensors, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of various types of single-use sensors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (based on the type of processes controlled and applications) and product strength (based on the key features and sterilization technique used).



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted on the basis of number of products being offered) engaged in the development of single-use sensors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes a case study on pre-installed single use sensor systems and their analyses based on multiple parameters, including type of sensor, measuring range, operating temperature and applications. In addition, it provides details on developer landscape, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 8 provides a case study on the market landscape of single-use bioreactors, based on a number of parameters, such as status of development (commercially available / under development), type of single-use bioreactor (stirred tank, pneumatically mixed, rocker / rotating, wave-induced, paddle sleeve, fixed-bed, hollow fiber, diffusion, orbitally shaken, and others), scale of operation (laboratory scale, pilot scale, and large scale), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering / regenerative medicine, and others), working volume, weight of bioreactor, stirrer speed, cell culture handled (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), and type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of single-use bioreactors, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 9 features a case study on the market landscape of different types of bioprocess controllers, based on important parameters, such as scale of operation (laboratory, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with the bioreactor systems (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion), mode of operation (batch, fed batch and perfusion), and type of process controlled (cell cultivation and microbial fermentation). In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of bioprocess controllers, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 10 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth and future potential of the single-use sensors for bioprocessing market, for the period 2021-2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of sensor (conductivity, dissolved oxygen, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), [B] type of bioprocessing (upstream, and downstream bioprocessing), and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).



Chapter 11 is a summary of the overall report, which presents insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the single-use sensors for bioprocessing market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

