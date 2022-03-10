New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Medicine Software Developers Market by Target Therapeutic Indication, Key Geographical Regions and Types of End Users : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243852/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, one treatment cannot be expected to be successful in every patient suffering from the same disorder. It is worth highlighting that the inability to report a health issue to a medical practitioner in its initial stage is expected to cost productivity losses worth over USD 40-90 billion, each year. Further, frequent hospitals visits can cause additional financial burden on patients. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, healthcare professionals are shifting towards the use of personalized / precision medicine. This approach, as opposed to the one-size-fits-all approach, enables healthcare professionals to offer a precise treatment option for a specific disease that is likely to prove effective for a group of individuals. , This domain has the ability to reduce treatment burden across many therapeutic areas including oncological disorders, rheumatology disorders. ,



Given the various advantages offered by precision medicine, healthcare organizations are gradually becoming more interested in adopting such solutions. Further, with the advent of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence tools, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of such applications. For instance, in June 2020, Infosys launched its proprietary personalized medicine solution, equipped with latest SAP S/4HANA® technology, to gain intelligent insights to deliver personalized experience to patients. It is worth highlighting that precision medicine software solutions are widely used by healthcare providers for the diagnosis, as well as prognosis, of the disease. However, the scope is being continuously expanded in order to include the prevention and recovery of life threatening diseases. At present, several software applications integrate clinical and diagnostic data, along with financial data, offering deeper and precise insights to healthcare providers, as well as helping them improve patient outcomes. Players engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications have observed a significant growth over the past few years. More than 120 software solutions have been developed and are available commercially. It is also worth highlighting that over USD 2 billion has been invested in this domain by various stakeholders in the last four years. As a result of the rising adoption and preference for precision medicine software applications, coupled to the ongoing efforts of software providers to further improve the current software solutions, we believe that the precision medicine software services market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Precision Software Developers Market by Target Therapeutic Indication (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and Types of End Users (Healthcare Providers, Research and Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031” report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of precision medicine software in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of precision medicine software developers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of platforms (cloud-based and on-premises), purpose of software (diagnosis, analysis, treatment), type of data (genomic data, clinical data, image data and others), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders) and types of end users (healthcare providers, research and government institutes, pharmaceutical and biotech companies).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with its information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted within this domain, since 2018. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents across several relevant parameters, such as publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and most active players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and patent valuation.

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, regional distribution (continent and country-wise) and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships inked).

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding (venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, initial public offering (IPO)) undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021.

A detailed analysis based on a proprietary 2×2 representation, highlighting the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.

A detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, along with a Harvey ball analysis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future potential of precision medicine software developers, over the coming decade. Further, we have provided an informed estimate of the market’s evolution, during the period 2021-2031, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products. The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the precision medicine software market across [A] Therapeutic Indication (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), [B] Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific), [C] Types of End Users (Healthcare Providers, Research and Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies).



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and secondary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2031 the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications?

Which type of platform is more likely to outreach the market in the near future?

Which companies are actively engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications?

What are the major therapeutic areas targeted by various precision medicine software applications?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the target users of precision medicine software applications?

What are the different types of data being handled by precision medicine software developers?

What is the main purpose for using precision medicine software applications?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of precision medicine software market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to precision medicine and precision medicine software solutions and its historical evolution. It further includes a brief outline on the need for software solutions, along with information on the various patient monitoring related services offered by players engaged in this domain. Furthermore, it highlights prevalent advantages and key challenges associated with precision medicine software, featuring details related to the current and future trends in the domain.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in providing precision medicine software solutions, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of platforms (cloud-based, on-premises), purpose of software (diagnosis, analysis, treatment), type of data handled (genomic data, clinical data, image data, omics data), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders), types of end users (healthcare providers, research and government institutes, pharmaceutical and biotech companies).



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of the key players that are active in this domain. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features a comprehensive company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent players among two peer groups (North America and Europe and Asia Pacific) that we came across during our research. The chapter provides a comparative analysis of the companies within each peer group on the basis of supplier strength (considering a company’s overall experience in the industry).



Chapter 7 provides an overview of the various patents related to precision medicine software solutions that have been filed / granted, since 2018. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents across various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and the leading players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the recent partnerships inked between precision medicine software developers, during the period 2018-2021 Additionally, it includes a brief description of the various types of partnerships models (such as product / software integration agreement, service alliance, service agreement, product / software development agreement, full business acquisition, product / software distribution agreement, product / software utilization agreement, and product portfolio acquisition) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding (such as, venture capital, private equity, secondary offerings, debt, initial public offering (IPO), other equity, seed, grant, and others), along with information on the most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised) and most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances).



Chapter 10 features a proprietary 2×2 representation, highlighting the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.



Chapter 11 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2031. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders), [B] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and [C] end user (healthcare providers, research & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotech companies).



Chapter 12 provides a detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, along with a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall precision medicine software developers.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the entire report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

