TPC Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results to be Reported Thursday, March 24, 2022

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it would post its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on the investor portal of its website on Thursday, March 24 at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT). As a result of the ongoing and productive discussions TPC Group is having with its financial stakeholders to strengthen the Company’s financial structure for the long term, TPC Group will not be holding a live or recorded investor call for the release of the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Financial results will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section of TPC Group’s website: https://www.tpcgrp.com/investors.



About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.