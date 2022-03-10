Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired C3: (a) Class A common stock in the IPO pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between December 9, 2020, and February 15, 2022, the Class Period. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ai.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (2) C3.ai's was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (3) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (4) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market ("TAM"), the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ai or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in C3 you have until May 3, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

