Optimal Dynamics Announces Integration Partnership With McLeod Software to Enable Artificial Intelligence for Dynamic Freight Planning and Execution

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in advanced artificial intelligence for transportation planning, today announced that it has completed a certified integration with McLeod Software.

As a McLeod Certified Integration Partner, mutual customers can take advantage of a seamless integration to their McLeod instance with Optimal Dynamics' SaaS-based decision intelligence platform, which is used by carriers and shippers to automate and optimize strategic, tactical, and real-time freight management decisions while accounting for future uncertainty.

The integration provides access to Optimal Dynamics' advanced AI engine to proactively produce continuously optimized recommendations to fundamental questions such as: How do I design/prepare/plan my fleet for the future? Where should I hire drivers? How many do I need? Which lanes should I bid on, and how much volume can I take? Which loads should I move with my fleet and which drivers should take them?

For Optimal Dynamics customers, the certified integration will significantly expedite deployment and time to value.

"This is an exciting time for OD and the industry because, for the first time ever, carriers and shippers have easy access to the advanced analytical tools that are necessary to help them make better decisions about their business," said Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimal Dynamics. "By solving the full spectrum of transportation decisions, our platform acts as a force multiplier for our customers, and our data providers are a key part of our ability to do that. Partnering with McLeod is a massive step forward in our ability to quickly deploy our solutions for our customers, and we are absolutely thrilled to become an official McLeod partner."

Optimal Dynamics has seen a dramatic increase in growth and adoption over the past year, across a growing network of the most innovative For Hire Carriers and Shippers, many of which are existing McLeod customers. "McLeod is pleased to welcome Optimal Dynamics to our growing certified partner network. Our shared goal is to offer innovative tools helping mutual customers automate and optimize fleet operations, driving their ROI now and in the future," said Ahmed Ebrahim, VP of Partner Alliances.

For more information about Optimal Dynamics, please visit: www.optimaldynamics.com or contact Andrew Brazell, VP of Technology Partnerships, at abrazell@optimaldynamics.com.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics was founded in 2017 by Daniel Powell and his father, Warren Powell, to create the decision layer of logistics. The company is the byproduct of 40 years of transportation research out of Princeton University led by Warren. By leveraging its proprietary advanced artificial intelligence, CORE.ai, the Optimal Dynamics solution is able to incorporate uncertainty into truckload planning to create real-time adaptive decision-making and resilient networks.

The company has raised $23M to date from prominent investors, including lead investor, Bessemer Venture Partners.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes.

